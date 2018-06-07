Greenfield pedestrian allegedly struck by truck; GPD offers little info

A pedestrian was reportedly injured after being struck Wednesday in Greenfield, but the Greenfield Police Department provided little information Thursday afternoon.

“I can confirm that there was a crash involving a pedestrian that was injured,” Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer said.

But the police chief said he could not provide any further information. He said the officer who investigated the accident would provide a full news release that would not be available until Saturday.

However, relatives said the victim was Donna Long, a Greenfield resident in her early to mid 60s.

Scanner traffic on Wednesday indicated the accident took place Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of 214 N. Washington St. in Greenfield, and that the victim was transported by rescue helicopter to the Kettering Medical Center.

Relatives of the victim said there was a apparently a yard sale taking place in the area of the accident.

Information posted on Facebook by relatives said Long was flown to the hospital after being struck by a truck. The post said Long had a broken right toe and right shoulder, and that she would likely be in the hospital for two to three days.

