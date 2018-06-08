Safety Day coming up Sunday

The 22nd annual Highland County Firefighters Association Safety Day will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10 at Kroger in Hillsboro.

All-day activities include spraying a fire hose, a child safety house, child fingerprinting, medical helicopters (subject to cancellation due to weather and emergencies) and free safety handouts, as well as fire trucks, life squads, law enforcement cruisers and other emergency vehicles on display.

Emergency workers will demonstrate an auto extrication at 1 p.m. and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office will present a drone demonstration at 1:45 p.m.

Pokeys DJ and Karaoke Service will provide music, and snacks will be available throughout the day.

Other agencies participating in the yearly event include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Leesburg Police Department, Ohio State Parks, Highland County Dog Pound, Buckeye Ambulance, Hillsboro City Schools, Highland County Emergency Management Agency, T&G Towing, Lynchburg Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Medflight, Miami Valley Careflight, Hillsboro Police Department and the Winchester Fire Department.

“We hope this will be a fun and educational day for everyone,” the Highland County Firefighters Association said in a statement. “A big thank you to Hillsboro Kroger staff for supporting this event, which has been held at Kroger for the last 20 years.”

For more information, call 937-981-3394 ext. 831, or email hcffa2008@yahoo.com.

Local youths and firefighters participate in the 2016 Highland County Firefighters Association Safety Day.