Liquor, lightning and lockjaw

As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1877, the pages of The Highland News were filled with articles on the temperance movement around the county. More than 2,400 Hillsboro residents were added to the “Roll of Honor,” a list of those committing to staying sober. Said the article, “This, as the result of three weeks work, is certainly a wonderful success… Let the good work go on.”

“Murphy pledges,” a form introduced by temperance evangelist Francis Murphy, were for sale at the newspaper office for $3 for a bundle of 1,000.

“I, the undersigned, do pledge my word and honor, God helping me, to abstain from all intoxicating liquors as a beverage,” the pledge read, “and that I will, by all honorable means, encourage others to abstain.”

The Red Anvil hardware store advertised shelf hardware and heavy hardware, farm implements, stoves and tinware, as well as breaking plows and corn drills.

F. Trosky moved his boot and shoe shop to the old Mattill corner opposite the post office in Hillsboro.

The New American Washer was advertised as a “woman’s delight!”

The editor opined that “a street-sprinkler would be a good institution to have in our town… the savings in damage to goods from dust during the dry season would almost pay the expense, to say nothing of the greater comfort to all who use the streets.”

This week in 1921, The Hillsboro Gazette reported a cow and a steer were each struck by lightning. Both were covered by insurance.

County officials were mulling a hefty tax on whiskey made at the Lynchburg Distillery.

Tires were advertised at Firestone for $13.95. They were three and a half inches wide.

An 8-year-old from Leesburg reportedly died from lockjaw after cutting his leg in a fall from a wagon. “He was a bright, manly, cheerful little fellow,” the article said.

An oil well was being drilled near Sinking Spring, and had reached a depth of about 140 feet.

A tornado damaged several farms near Marshall.

An ice cream social was to be held at the church at Hoagland’s Crossing on a Saturday night. “Make yourself forget the heat by enjoying some of the good ice cream they will have for you,” the article said.

The new Caldwell store in Hillsboro advertised men’s khaki pants for $1.39, denim for 25 cents and bleached sheets for $1.

In classifieds: “WANTED – A man with a machine who wants to make not less than $2,500 a year. The above sum guaranteed.”

The paper debuted a new column offering detour information from the county engineer.

This week in 1940, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a local woman took a dose of poison in a soda drink, apparently intending to commit suicide. The incident occurred at Penn’s Restaurant on North High Street. She was “relieved of the poison by use of a stomach pump.” No charges were filed.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “My Favorite Wife,” starring Cary Grant and Gail Patrick.

The county maple syrup yield was under par due to unseasonable weather.

The newest Frigidaire refrigerator model was on sale at the Hillsboro Hardware Co. for $132.50.

Eggs were 27 cents for two cartons at A&P Self Service on South High Street. Coffee was 39 cents for three pounds, and tomatoes and lima beans were 10 cents per pound.

Sunday Bible school attendance at Pricetown was 117.

The Hillsboro Auto Co. advertised Ford’s new line of eight-cylinder vehicles, saying, “Our ‘8’ is better than a ‘6,’ and costs no more to run.”

Three men were arrested and fined for having defective brakes.

A Hillsboro man was hurt when a large wooden box being placed in a sewer trench fell on his abdomen. He was released after being treated by a local physician.

This week in 1995, the Press-Gazette reported Hillsboro City Council was investigating complaints of tires being dumped on East Main Street.

Hillsboro High School was seeking a coach for its boys varsity basketball program after Thom Snyder was not awarded a contract for the 1995-96 season.

Brittany Williams and Seth Fenner, kindergartners at the time, were shown at Main Street Primary School celebrating the end of the school year by making tie-dye T-shirts.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office was investigating theft of coins from a Pepsi machine in Liberty Township.

Odd Lots celebrated the grand opening of its new store in Highland Plaza on North High Street.

A tractor trailer was reportedly run off the road by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

Campbell’s pork and beans were 19 cents per can at Great Scot. Beef round steak was 99 cents per pound, southern peaches were 59 cents per pound, chipped chopped ham was 99 cents per pound and Super Dip ice cream was 89 cents per half gallon.

In sports, Todd Wilkin led the American Legion Post 129 baseball team in a doubleheader victory against Fairborn.

The Festival of the Bells 1995 commemorative issue of the Press-Gazette was set to be published June 29.

Bob & Carl’s was hiring deli clerks and doughnut fryers.

