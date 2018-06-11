Safety Day held Sunday at Kroger

The 22nd annual Highland County Firefighters Association Safety Day was held Sunday at Kroger in Hillsboro, where it has been held for the past 20 years. The day was filled with a variety of all-day activities, safety tips, demonstrations and interactive experiences for visitors. Above, Paint Creek firefighter Justin Allen talks with visitors. Other participating agencies included the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Leesburg Police Department, Ohio State Parks, Highland County Dog Pound, Buckeye Ambulance, Hillsboro City Schools, Highland County Emergency Management Agency, T&G Towing, Lynchburg Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Medflight, Miami Valley Careflight, Hillsboro Police Department, Winchester Fire Department and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, which presented a drone demonstration.

The 22nd annual Highland County Firefighters Association Safety Day was held Sunday at Kroger in Hillsboro, where it has been held for the past 20 years. The day was filled with a variety of all-day activities, safety tips, demonstrations and interactive experiences for visitors. Above, Paint Creek firefighter Justin Allen talks with visitors. Other participating agencies included the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Leesburg Police Department, Ohio State Parks, Highland County Dog Pound, Buckeye Ambulance, Hillsboro City Schools, Highland County Emergency Management Agency, T&G Towing, Lynchburg Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Medflight, Miami Valley Careflight, Hillsboro Police Department, Winchester Fire Department and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, which presented a drone demonstration. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_safety-justin-this.jpg The 22nd annual Highland County Firefighters Association Safety Day was held Sunday at Kroger in Hillsboro, where it has been held for the past 20 years. The day was filled with a variety of all-day activities, safety tips, demonstrations and interactive experiences for visitors. Above, Paint Creek firefighter Justin Allen talks with visitors. Other participating agencies included the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Leesburg Police Department, Ohio State Parks, Highland County Dog Pound, Buckeye Ambulance, Hillsboro City Schools, Highland County Emergency Management Agency, T&G Towing, Lynchburg Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Medflight, Miami Valley Careflight, Hillsboro Police Department, Winchester Fire Department and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, which presented a drone demonstration.