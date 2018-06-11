Staging the Festival of the Bells

The 2018 Festival of the Bells is gearing up for its July 5-7 presentation at its new location at Southern State Community College.

On Monday, festival President and Entertainment Chairman Rick Williams and Vice President Justin Harsha joined members of local banks who are providing the funding for the main stage and lighting for the event’s entertainment.

Representatives of First State Bank, NCB and Merchants National Bank gathered at the First State office on Harry Sauner Road so festival organizers could express their appreciation.

“We’re grateful for their help,” said Williams, who added that festival brochures were expected to be available later in the day.

This year’s festival includes entertainment by Hollyn and Unspoken on Thursday evening, Patrick Roush and Dylan Scott on Friday, and Bad Habit and Adam Doleac on Saturday.

The Festival of the Bells is celebrated each Fourth of July weekend in Hillsboro. As noted on the festival website, the event is “an outgrowth of a successful 1976 Bicentennial celebration of the founding of our country. When local citizens were searching for a permanent name for a yearly celebration, it was noted that at one time Hillsboro was famous for the production of steel alloy bells, which were shipped around the world. Thus, the name Festival of the Bells was established.”

The festival has been renowned for booking entertainers often on the verge of star careers, including Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, Julianne Hough, Lady Antebellum, The Band Perry and many more.

Pictured front row from left: Bertha Hamilton, chairman's secretary HR, Merchants; and Deb Jones, co-president, NCB. Second row from left: Denise Fauber, vice president, Merchants; Heather Cummings, marketing manager, NCB; and Diana Grooms, Hillsboro banking center manager, First State. Third row from left: Paul Pence, CEO, Merchants; Rick Williams, festival president; and Justin Harsha, festival vice president.

