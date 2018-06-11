Proclaiming Relay for Life Day

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings on Monday proclaimed June 23 Relay for Life Day in Hillsboro. The relay, an annual benefit for the American Cancer Society, will be held June 23 at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. Shown from left to right are Relay for Life representatives Brenda Coleman, Kyleen Nevels, Dorothy Parsons, Jadyn Poppaw, Hastings, Brooklyn Edenfield, Augie Poppaw, Renee Poppaw, Jase Edenfield and Greg Baker of Kroger, a sponsor of the event.

