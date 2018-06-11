Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar-Athlete Award nominees

Twenty-eight Highland County seniors have been nominated by their coaches for the 2018 Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar-Athlete Award.

They all will be honored at a dinner-banquet planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro, where an overall winner will be named and receive a $200 scholarship and plaque that goes with the award.

Each varsity coach in Highland County is offered an opportunity to nominate one senior student-athlete for each sport they coached for the honor. The nominees must have a cumulative high school grade point average of 3.0 or higher and have lettered in at least one sport their senior year. The nominees are judged on their scholastic and athletic accomplishments, as well as their contributions to their community.

This year there are 13 nominees from Hillsboro High School, six from McClain, five from Fairfield and four from Lynchburg-Clay. As has often been the case in the past, there were no nominees from Whiteoak High School.

In an effort to recognize as many outstanding senior student-athletes as possible, The Times-Gazette is extending the deadline to accept nominations until Friday, June 15. Nominations forms are available by contacting Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or emailing jgilliland@timesgazette.com. They should also be available from each school’s athletic director.

Following is a list of the nominees:

Hillsboro – Deegan Boris, Izzy Bourne, Breanne Fender, Austin Goolsby, Britton Haines, Riley Moberly, Abby Myers, Matthew Ryan, Justin Scott, Natalie Sullivan, Marshall Ward, Wyatt Wilkin and Emily Young.

McClain – Elissa Grate, Emily Parker, Heidi Rolfe, Hannah Smith, Avery Voss and Kyle Wyatt.

Fairfield – Andrew Davis, Matthew Mangus, Carli Reiber, Grace Shope and Garrett Spargur.

Lynchburg-Clay – Makayla Creed, Blake Croy, Austin Hilt and Angela McLaughlin.

All the nominees, the coaches that nominated them, and four people being inducted into The Times-Gazette Highland County Athletic Hall of Fame the same evening will be the guests of the newspaper at the banquet. The event is open to the public, and tickets for everyone else are $16 and can be reserved by contacting Jeff Gilliland at the above phone number or email address.

If there is a coach who has nominated someone that for some reason does not appear on the above list, please contact Jeff Gilliland as soon as possible.

The Hall of Fame inductees this year are the late Gerald “Red” Armstrong, a 1923 graduate of McClain High School; Kay Cummings, a 1982 graduate of Fairfield High School; the late Will Parr Jr., a 1963 graduate of Hillsboro High School; and Mike Willson, a 1955 graduate of Hillsboro High School.

This year marks the ninth year in a row The Times-Gazette has honored scholar-athletes and Hall of Fame inductees.

