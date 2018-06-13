Offices evacuated in Hillsboro after demolition equipment malfunction

Nearby offices were evacuated Wednesday morning when fire crews responded to a building being demolished on Gov. Trimble Place after a piece of demolition equipment reportedly malfunctioned.
Officials at the scene said a worker on top of what’s commonly known as the Armintrout building, which is currently in the beginning stages of demolition, was using a saw to cut into the building, and the saw began to smoke.
Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was called to make sure nothing else was burning, and The Times-Gazette offices adjacent to the building were evacuated.
Paint Creek firefighters used a ladder truck to look at the top of the building.
There did not appear to be a fire.
Crews were packing up and leaving the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU