Offices evacuated in Hillsboro after demolition equipment malfunction

Nearby offices were evacuated Wednesday morning when fire crews responded to a building being demolished on Gov. Trimble Place after a piece of demolition equipment reportedly malfunctioned.

Officials at the scene said a worker on top of what’s commonly known as the Armintrout building, which is currently in the beginning stages of demolition, was using a saw to cut into the building, and the saw began to smoke.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was called to make sure nothing else was burning, and The Times-Gazette offices adjacent to the building were evacuated.

Paint Creek firefighters used a ladder truck to look at the top of the building.

There did not appear to be a fire.

Crews were packing up and leaving the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews called to Gov. Trimble for smoking saw