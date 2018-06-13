SATH 11th annual Auction & Carnival

SATH’s KAMP Dovetail will host its 11th annual Auction & Carnival on Wednesday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rocky Fork State Park campground.

The auction and carnival are open to the public and all are invited to attend. Community members are encouraged to make a donation of a craft, homemade item, or any other auction item to be sold at the auction to help raise additional funds for KAMP Dovetail.

Also, campers will be donating items to be auctioned off. Sports fans will be delighted with the sports memorabilia items available for sale.

Anyone with items to donate may drop them off at KAMP Dovetail anytime on June 18, 19 or June 20 before 5 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help with this year’s KAMP Dovetail “BUGGIN’ OUT.”

For more information, feel free to leave a message for Linda Allen, KAMP Dovetail director, at 937-366-6657.

Submitted by Linda Allen, SATH executive director.