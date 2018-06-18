Join us today to celebrate 200 years of The Times-Gazette; customer appreciation current subscriber subscription rate offered

Everyone is invited to join us today (Monday) for our open house celebrating The Times-Gazette’s 200th anniversary. Please stop in anytime at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro to enjoy some food, cake and sign up for door prizes.

We also have a one-day-only Customer Appreciation Special for current subscribers to extend their subscriptions for an extra 13 weeks for just $18.18, in honor of the year we were founded. It’s a savings of nearly 50 percent off the regular rate.

Also, anyone ever affiliated with the newspaper is invited to join us at 6 p.m. for a family portrait to be taken in front of our office. Hope to see you here!