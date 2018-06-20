‘Time to try another challenge’ as Shane Wilkin attends last meeting as Highland County Commissioner

Emotions ran high Wednesday as Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin tendered his resignation from the commission after 10 years on the job, leaving for Columbus later in the day to be sworn in as representative of Ohio’s 91st House District.

Wilkin, with daughters Piper and Parker by his side, handed in his resignation to fellow commissioners Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton with tears in his eyes.

“As you can see, this is pretty difficult,” he said. “This has been a great job… I’ve enjoyed it. The ups, the downs, the challenges. I just thought it was time to try another challenge.”

Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley, who has shared a close relationship with Wilkin over the years, said that early on in Wilkin’s campaign for the 91st House District, he told Wilkin that no matter the outcome, Highland County would have a good commissioner or a good state representative.

“You’ve led us through some tough times and some good times,” Fawley said. “You’ve been pretty dependable on all of them.”

As Wilkin and others in the room grew emotional, Fawley joked, “We’re all gonna end up getting choked up, aren’t we?”

Duncan moved to accept Wilkin’s resignation and wished him well in Columbus.

“With regret, we need to accept your resignation, but we do wish you well in your endeavor and we appreciate what you’ve done for the county,” Duncan said. “You’ve been a good commissioner and I think we’re going to strive to continue the standard you’ve set for us.”

Britton thanked Wilkin for mentoring him when he was new to the commissioners office, and said he looks forward to seeing what Wilkin does in Columbus.

“Thank you for what you’ve done,” Britton said. “You’ve been an outstanding commissioner. What you’re doing moving forward is going to help Highland County even more than in the past.”

Wilkin thanked local media for covering the commissioners office fairly and holding the board accountable, and said Highland County is left in good hands with Duncan and Britton.

“Although it doesn’t appear easy, it’s easier to leave with you two here,” Wilkin said, adding that Britton and Duncan “have the best interest of the county in their heart and will do a great job.”

Wilkin said Fawley “has been great helping to keep us out of trouble” at the auditor’s office, and that while budget cuts during the recession proved particularly challenging, teamwork between department heads got the county through times of economic stress.

“The people I’ve had to work with, the department heads, it’s just been a pleasure,” he said. “Even through the hard times it’s been a total team effort to make things work.”

Wilkin lauded commission Clerk Nicole Oberrecht for her part in securing economic development projects, adding that he wished she could work for him in Columbus.

Wilkin thanked the citizens of Highland County for allowing him to serve as commissioner, and said he looks forward to continue representing the county, albeit in a different capacity.

“I am only a phone call away,” he said.

Wilkin was expected to be sworn in Wednesday afternoon in Columbus by Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer.

As previously reported, the seat was held by Cliff Rosenberger until he resigned in April under the cloud of an FBI investigation.

Rosenberger was also speaker of the Ohio House, and after his resignation the House GOP caucus announced that the winner of the May Republican primary between Wilkin and Clinton County businesswoman Beth Ellis would be appointed immediately to Rosenberger’s seat for the remainder of the year.

But House Republicans spent weeks following the primary unable to choose an interim speaker, an impasse that was finally settled earlier this month with the 11th-ballot election of State Rep. Ryan Smith.

Local Republicans will then turn their attention to choosing a replacement for Wilkin on the county commission. Highland County Republican Party Chair Paulette Donley said previously that once Wilkin resigns, the party will invite interested Republicans to apply for the position, and the party’s central committee will ultimately appoint someone to take the seat immediately.

In November, the GOP appointee will face off against a candidate appointed by the Democratic Party to fill the remainder of Wilkin’s term through 2020. Independent candidates can also enter the race by filing petitions within 10 days of Wilkin’s resignation.

The commissioners approved Wilkin’s resignation on Wednesday, along with routine financial resolutions.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Shane Wilkin, center, attends his last meeting as a Highland County commissioner on Wednesday with his daughters, Parker, left, and Piper, right.

Wilkin leaves commissioners office for Columbus