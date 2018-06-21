June 27 deadline to apply for Wilkin’s county commission seat

Registered Republicans in Highland County have until June 27 to submit resumes to the GOP central committee to express their interest in being appointed to the county commission seat which became vacant Wednesday when Shane Wilkin resigned to begin his tenure in the Ohio House of Representatives.

In a legal notice appearing in Thursday’s Times-Gazette, party officials said that the position is “open to any registered Republican elector residing in Highland County.”

The notice states that applicants “must submit a typewritten resume not to exceed 2 pages,” postmarked no later than June 27, 2018, and mailed to the Highland County Republican Central Committee, P.O. Box 616, Hillsboro, Ohio, 45133. The ad states that interviews will be set at a later date.

The new appointee will assume the office immediately. In November, the GOP’s pick will face off against a candidate appointed by the Democratic Party to fill the remainder of Wilkin’s term through 2020. Individuals not affiliated with either party can also enter the race by filing petitions within 10 days of Wilkin’s resignation.

Wilkin attended his final meeting as a commissioner Wednesday morning before heading to Columbus to be sworn in to the 91st District seat held by Cliff Rosenberger until he resigned in April under the cloud of an FBI investigation.

Rosenberger was speaker of the Ohio House, and after his resignation the House GOP caucus announced that the winner of the May Republican primary between Wilkin and Clinton County businesswoman Beth Ellis would be appointed immediately to fill Rosenberger’s seat for the remainder of the year.

But House Republicans spent weeks following the primary unable to choose an interim speaker, an impasse that was finally settled earlier this month with the 11th-ballot election of State Rep. Ryan Smith. Wilkin was administered the oath in Columbus by Highland County Probate and Juvenile Judge Kevin Greer in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Central committee will choose successor