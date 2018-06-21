Former Armintrout law office demolished Thursday

A demolition crew from The Evans Group began tearing down the former Armintrout law office on Governor Trimble Place Thursday.

Crew leader Dave McLaughlin said the building would be completely demolished by the end of the day, and removal of debris would commence soon.

The building is owned by Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings, and it’s being torn down as part of the city’s demolition assistance program, with the city fronting the costs, to be repaid by Hastings over five years of assessments on property taxes.

Demolition crews are shown tearing down the former Armintrout law office building on Governor Trimble Place in Hillsboro on Thursday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_demo.jpg Demolition crews are shown tearing down the former Armintrout law office building on Governor Trimble Place in Hillsboro on Thursday.