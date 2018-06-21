Crews battle structure fire near Lynchburg

No injuries were reported Thursday afternoon at the scene of a structure fire near Lynchburg as firefighters from several area departments battled the blaze.

What appeared to be two barn-type structures at a property on Sharpsville Road east of the village were engulfed with flames as firefighters rushed around the scene, and a number of vehicles — including a truck, a tractor and some concession stands — sustained burn damage.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Branden Jackman said he hadn’t heard of any reported injuries.

Crews were still fighting the fire after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Jackman said the cause was not immediately known.

Staci Knope, an eyewitness who made the initial 911 call, told The Times-Gazette at the scene that she and her daughter were driving down Sharpsville Road when they saw a large plume of black smoke billowing from the rear of the property.

Knope said she at first thought someone was burning tires, but after taking a closer look, they observed the structures on fire and called it in.

No further information was immediately available.

Emergency crews fight a structure fire on Sharpsville Road east of Lynchburg on Thursday. The cause of the fire was undetermined Thursday afternoon.

No injuries reported; vehicles sustain damage