Crews battle structure fire near Lynchburg

No injuries were reported Thursday afternoon at the scene of a structure fire near Lynchburg as firefighters from several area departments battled the blaze.
What appeared to be two barn-type structures at a property on Sharpsville Road east of the village were engulfed with flames as firefighters rushed around the scene, and a number of vehicles — including a truck, a tractor and some concession stands — sustained burn damage.
Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Branden Jackman said he hadn’t heard of any reported injuries.
Crews were still fighting the fire after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Jackman said the cause was not immediately known.
Staci Knope, an eyewitness who made the initial 911 call, told The Times-Gazette at the scene that she and her daughter were driving down Sharpsville Road when they saw a large plume of black smoke billowing from the rear of the property.
Knope said she at first thought someone was burning tires, but after taking a closer look, they observed the structures on fire and called it in.
No further information was immediately available.
