Hillsboro man accused of crossbow shooting found competent to stand trial

Three men charged in separate felony cases on Thursday were found competent to stand trial in Highland County Common Pleas Court, including a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend with a crossbow earlier this year.

As previously reported, Ian Andrew Cluxton, 38, Hillsboro, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the torso with a crossbow, leaving her in critical condition.

Authorities said the child endangering charge was filed because there was a child in the room at the time of the incident, standing between Cluxton and the victim.

Attorney J.D. Wagoner, representing Cluxton, filed a motion in May requesting an evaluation to determine whether or not Cluxton was competent to stand trial. The motion was granted.

At a hearing on Thursday, Judge Rocky Coss found Cluxton competent based on the results of the evaluation.

As previously reported, the incident occurred in March at a home in Hillsboro.

Authorities said the victim was allegedly struck in the upper torso with a hunting arrow fired from a Horton HD 150 crossbow and that the arrow was not removed until the victim arrived at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was originally listed in critical condition, but later improved.

Cluxton’s trial is scheduled for July 23.

Also Thursday, Kyle Matthew Miller, 32, New Vienna, and Ronnie Len Hughes, 45, Greenfield, appeared in court for evaluation hearings.

As previously reported, Miller was indicted in March on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

Attorney Bill Armintrout, representing Miller, filed a motion in May requesting the psychiatric evaluation.

Hughes was indicted in April on one count gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

Wagoner, who represents Hughes, filed a similar motion for Hughes in May.

Both men were found competent to stand trial on Thursday based on the results of their evaluations.

Miller’s trial is scheduled for July 23. Hughes’ trial is scheduled for July 12.

Ian Andrew Cluxton, right, sits in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Thursday with attorney J.D. Wagoner, left. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_fcluxton-court.jpg Ian Andrew Cluxton, right, sits in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Thursday with attorney J.D. Wagoner, left. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Cluxton, 2 others scheduled for trial in July