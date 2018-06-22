Jordan opens Buckeye Dentistry in Hillsboro

Dr. Joseph Jordan and his staff held an open house event to announce the opening of his office in Hillsboro – Buckeye Dentistry. The Highland County Chamber of Commerce and Grow! Highland County were joined by Jordan’s family, friends, patients and business partners at the ribbon cutting ceremony on June 15.

Jordan, born and raised in Hillsboro, studied communications technology and business administration at Ohio University before earning his Doctorate of Dental Surgery at The Ohio State University. He and his wife, Jessica Jordan, an elementary teacher at the Hillsboro City Schools, and their two daughters reside in Hillsboro.

“Since the day I received my acceptance letter to dental school, I have aspired to open my own practice here in my hometown. I realize that the majority of people do not think of a visit to the dentist as a walk in the park, so our focus will not only be on providing our patients with the highest quality of dental care, but also creating a warm and friendly atmosphere to make them as comfortable as possible. I enjoy taking the extra time to get to know my patients, as well as educating and working with them to develop a specialized plan to fit their individual needs” said Jordan.

Buckeye Dentistry will offer total dental care for the entire family including same day CAD/CAM crowns and bridges, adult and pediatric orthodontics, surgical extractions and an array of cosmetic procedures. Located at 7625 Pea Ridge Road, the office accepts most dental insurance plans. Contact them at 937-402-5220 to schedule an appointment.

The builders, Mark Heiny and Keith Eckles of Marquee Construction from Washington C.H., are experts in the industry and played a key role in ensuring every detail of the office fit the operational needs of the practice.

“We are proud to have a graduate of Hillsboro High School choose to open a new business to serve the dental needs of his hometown community” said Melissa Elmore, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is an active advocate and resource for the local business community, promoting economic and community development.

Submitted by Brandon Elmore, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

