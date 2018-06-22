Sharpsville Road fire under investigation

The cause of a Thursday fire that destroyed a structure and damaged several other objects remains under investigation, Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District Chief Jeff Turner said Friday.

Turner said his district received a call at 3:24 p.m. Thursday reporting a fire at 2925 Sharpsville Road. He said a large storage shed on the property owned by Steve Walker was completely destroyed, two mobile concession stands received heat damage, and at least one truck also received damage from the fire’s heat.

Turner said the State Fire Marshal’s Office was working with Lynchburg firefighters to determine how the fire started, but that determination had not been made as of Friday afternoon.

There was no one was in the structure when the fire started, Turner said, and no injuries were reported.

Lynchburg received mutual aid at the scene from the Clinton/Highland Joint Fire District in New Vienna, Fayetteville and Martinsville fire departments, and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 6:04 p.m.

Staci Knope, an eyewitness who made the initial 911 call, told The Times-Gazette at the scene that she and her daughter were driving down Sharpsville Road when they saw a large plume of black smoke billowing from the rear of the property.

Knope said she at first thought someone was burning tires, but after taking a closer look, they observed the structure on fire and called it in.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.