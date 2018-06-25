Emergency personnel respond to possible fire

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District responded to a call to 599 Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro around 11 a.m. Monday for a report of a possible structure.

Highland County Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Bushelman said smoke was coming from ductwork in a building that houses NCB offices, True Life Chiropractic, Cricket and Adena Rehabilitation. He said the smoke could be related to an air-conditioning unit, but firefighters were still working at the scene.

Employees in the strip mall behind the former Dakota’s location were evacuated from the building.

MORE TO COME

Firefighters work at the scene of a possible fire at 599 Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_NCB-Harry-Sauner-pic.jpg Firefighters work at the scene of a possible fire at 599 Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro.