School safety addressed

Active shooter training for staff members, a school resource officer in each of its buildings, and upgraded camera systems were all topics Superintendent Tim Davis touched on during a report Monday to the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education.

Davis said he has met with Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel about holding a safety training session for staff members on Aug. 14. He said the training would include “going through a situation of an active shooter.”

The superintendent also said he has met with Goudy and Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Mel McKenzie about having a school resource officer in both the elementary and high school/middle school buildings five days a week during the school year.

The school district is also in the process of upgrading its camera system at the high school/middle school, which Davis said should be completed before the start of the school year, and adding cameras at the elementary school in “critical areas.” He said video footage on the camera system is retained for a couple weeks, and can be saved longer, but is lost after a couple weeks if it’s not saved.

Board member Jerry Walker credited Davis for responding to community concerns. “Student safety is really important,” Walker said.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved raises for most staff members and administrators.

The Hillsboro Education Association, or the teachers, received a 2 percent raise for the 2018-19 school year with the understanding that their insurance would be changed to a Health Savings Account plan.

Exempt classified employees, along with the administrative/supervisory staff, also received 2 percent raises for the 2018-19 school year.

A new salary schedule was adopted for classified staff members. The primary change, Davis said, is that their pay will now be based on an annual salary instead of an hourly rate. He said the change was made mostly to cut down on the time it takes the treasurer’s office staff to track time sheets.

At the beginning of the meeting, the board recognized all committee members and volunteers for the HHS Gala, a reverse raffle that benefits the athletic department, and Hillsboro After Prom Party.

“These are probably two of the best things we do throughout the school year for our kids,” Davis said. “I want to thank you all for all you do for our kids. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Davis said volunteers, “have taken the After Prom and made it an absolutely great event for our kids to the point that now they want to go to the After Prom and not the prom.” He said the gala allows the district to purchase uniforms and equipment for students that might not be possible otherwise.

The volunteers said 306 students attended the After Prom Party this year.

Board president Bill Myers said that in the community where he grew up there was nothing like the After Prom and that because of that, the community suffered through several student deaths.

“It saves lives, and we just want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Myers said.

During his report, board member Tom Milbery said he recently followed the district’s food truck around and that he liked how the employees on the truck related to the community. The truck serves weekday meals through the summer months and Food Service Director Jessica Walker is hoping to serve 500 or more meals daily this year.

“I’d like to think we’ve set the tone for that kind of program,” Milbery said. “I saw a lot of happy parents and a lot of happy kids. And the enthusiasm of the workers in that vehicle is contagious.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

Hillsboro School Board members are pictured at Monday’s meeting, from left, Beverly Rhoads, Bill Myers and Jerry Walker. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_School-board-pic.jpg Hillsboro School Board members are pictured at Monday’s meeting, from left, Beverly Rhoads, Bill Myers and Jerry Walker.

Hillsboro School Board recognizes HHS Gala, After Prom volunteers