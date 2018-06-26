Funeral services Friday for fallen Highland County firefighter

Funeral services will be Friday for Joe Patterson, the firefighter/EMT who lost his life over the weekend in an accident.

According to Patterson’s obituary, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe. Pastor John Evans will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the high school on Thursday.

Patterson will be buried in the Londonderry Cemetery.

As previously reported, Patterson, 33, died from injuries sustained in an accident Sunday at Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District’s station in Rainsboro, according to public information officer Branden Jackman.

Jackman said Monday that Patterson was working with a compressed air cylinder when it experienced “catastrophic failure.”

Jackman said Patterson was working with scuba tanks, and “one failed.” Patterson’s injuries “weren’t survivable,” Jackman said, adding that Patterson’s official cause of death was from head injuries.

Patterson was transferred to Kettering Medical Center via MedFlight helicopter. He later died from his injuries, Jackman said.

Patterson had been with Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District for three years. He was certified as a firefighter in 2004, and as an EMT in 2008 at other departments, according to Jackman.

Patterson’s remains were transported to Chillicothe Monday afternoon with an escort of police and fire vehicles from various departments, Jackman said.

Patterson is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and three children.

Patterson’s obituary said the firefighter “was a true public servant and died doing what he loved. His smile and personality will be truly missed by all who had the honor to know him.”

Accident at Rainsboro station claimed life