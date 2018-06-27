Fallen Highland County firefighter’s funeral route announced

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District on Wednesday detailed a funeral procession route for fallen firefighter Joe Patterson, who died Sunday after an accident at Paint Creek’s Rainsboro station.

Funeral services, including full fire department honors, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 29 at Southeastern High School, 2003 Lancaster Rd., Chillicothe, followed by an emergency vehicle procession to the Londonderry Cemetery for graveside services and burial, according to a Paint Creek media release.

The funeral route is as follows, according to Paint Creek:

• Left (north) on Lancaster Road to U.S. Route 50.

• Left (west) on U.S. Route 50 to U.S. Route 35 West.

• U.S. Route 35 West to SR 104 (North High Street).

• Left (south) on North High Street.

• Left onto East Water Street.

• Right onto South Bridge Street.

• Left onto Main Street.

• Right onto U.S. Route 23 south/U.S. Route 35 east.

• East on U.S. Route 50 to Londonderry Cemetery, 35814 U.S. Route 50, Londonderry.

As previously reported, Patterson lost his life Sunday after a compressed air cylinder he was working with experienced “catastrophic failure,” putting him in critical condition. Patterson was transported by medical helicopter to Kettering Medical Center, where he died from head injuries.

“The Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District is in deep mourning over the loss of firefighter Joe Patterson,” the district said in a statement. “Our sincerest condolences go out to Joe’s family and friends, both in and out of the fire service. We are asking for thoughts and prayers for God’s grace over Joe’s wife and children as we prepare to pay our last respects to a fallen friend.”

The district asked all emergency departments wishing to participating in the procession to arrive at the school at approximately 11 a.m. Friday.

“It’s requested as the procession passes Southeastern High School, that all public safety vehicles that might obscure views of the services in the cemetery, please exit the procession into the school parking lot,” the district added.

School buses will be available in the lot to provide transportation to the cemetery, according to the district.

“We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from the surrounding communities and the members of Paint Creek, Green and Huntington Townships in Ross County, Ohio,” the district said.

Donations for Patterson’s family are being accepted at all Fifth Third Bank branches, the district said. Donations should be payable to “Joe Patterson Memorial Fund.” Payments can be mailed to any branch, but cannot be processed online, according to the district.

