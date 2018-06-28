Two-vehicle U.S. 50 crash injuries two

Two men were transported from the scene of a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon that temporarily closed U.S. Route 50 east of Hillsboro.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Mercury Grand Marquis operated by Thomas Wallace, 60, of Martinsville, was eastbound on U.S. 50 at 12:25 p.m. near Cole’s Bait and Tackle between Rainsboro and Bainbridge when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Old Route 50 and struck a westbound Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Herbert Wilson, 59, of Greenfield.

The collision left Wallace’s vehicle in the middle of U.S. 50 while Wilson’s pickup truck continued off the road and came to rest with its front end against some trees.

Both drivers were transported to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

The state patrol said early Thursday evening that the accident remains under investigation.

