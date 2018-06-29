More restrictions planned for Harry Sauner Road project

As part of an ongoing construction project on Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro, additional lane restrictions will be imparted two days early next week to expedite and accommodate crews’ efforts on Harry Sauner Road.

The restrictions were also in place Friday, June 29.

Construction is underway for a minor widening project that includes the installation of new curbs, sidewalks, drainage and other features between the route’s junction with U.S. Route 62 (North High Street) and Roberts Lane, and throughout construction traffic is being maintained by flaggers when crews are at work.

However, as work progresses for curb installation within the project zone, contractors will close Harry Sauner in the westbound direction between North High Street and Roberts Lane during daytime, working hours.

The closures were in effect on Friday, June 29, and will also be in effect Monday and Tuesday, July 1-2, during daytime, working hours. One lane of traffic will be maintained in the eastbound direction toward U.S. 62/North High Street during these times as well, and the route will be open to two-way traffic during the evening and overnight hours.

The Shelly Company was awarded a contract for approximately $924,927 to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

Information for this story was provided by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_ODOT-logo.jpg