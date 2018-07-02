GOP Central Committee votes to appoint Abernathy to county commission

The Highland County Republican Central Committee on Monday voted to appoint Gary Abernathy to replace Shane Wilkin on the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

The committee voted after interviewing eight candidates during an evening meeting at the Highland County Administration Building, with all 31 committee members in attendance.

Abernathy is publisher and editor of The Times-Gazette. He is tentatively scheduled to be sworn in Thursday morning, after paperwork is filed Tuesday in Columbus. Abernathy said he intends to submit his resignation from the newspaper to focus on his duties on the commission.

