Democrats seek candidates for Highland County Commission seat

The Highland County Democratic Central/Executive Committee is accepting applications from local Democrats interested in becoming the party’s candidate for Highland County commissioner in November.

The party has requested that all interested persons fill out a resume and submit it by Aug. 1 to Dinah Phillips, committee chair, at 4420 Pleasant Rd., Hillsboro, OH 45133. Resumes can also be emailed to jimdinah@att.net.

In an effort to be transparent with the voters of Highland County, the resumes will be available for the public to peruse, according to Phillips.

As previously reported, a special election will be added to the regular November election, with a Republican and Democrat appointed by the respective local parties facing off to fill the remainder of former commissioner Shane Wilkin’s term, which runs through 2020. There will be no primary election process.

Wilkin resigned from the commission to fill Cliff Rosenberger’s unexpired term as state representative.

The Democratic Central/Executive Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Highland County Administration Building basement meeting room to interview potential candidates for the appointment. The meeting will be open to the public.

The selection of the party’s candidate to be on the November ballot will be made at the Aug. 2 meeting. Or, if additional time is needed for the interviews and selection process, a further meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Highland County Administration Building basement meeting room.

The Highland County Republican Central Committee has already selected Gary Abernathy, current publisher and editor of The Times-Gazette, to fill Wilkin’s seat on the Board of Commissioners until November, when the two party appointees will run against each other.

Phillips said the process is new ground for both parties.

“We have never done this before. It’s a new thing everyone is going through,” she said. “Most of all, we just want the community to be involved. If anybody wants to add some input they can contact a committee member.”

Members of the Highland County Democratic Central/Executive Committee are: Phillips, chairperson; Rob McCray, first vice chair; Andy West, second vice chair; Kate Cameron, secretary; Nancy Shaffer, treasurer; Brenda Losey; Cindi Pearce; Carolyn Goins; Charlotte Harbut; Kristi Snider; Pamela Limes; Freddie Snyder; James Barnhart; Terry Moore; John Knauff; Jim Spurlock; David Tolliver; Jolene Walker; Linda Emery; Chester Stephan; Linda Griffith; Angie Mustard; Carol Gratsch; Ron Davis; and Joe Fraysier.

For more information, contact Phillips at 937-466-2217.

Deadline for applications is Aug. 1