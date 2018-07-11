Oglesby to serve on Ohio State Junior Fair Board

The Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board is made up of the great state’s best and brightest young leaders, hand-picked to contribute to the success of the Ohio State Fair each year. Selected to represent their respective youth organizations, these students serve on behalf of thousands of students across Ohio. As ambassadors for 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Farm Bureau, Grange and Tech Ed, they are able to share their experiences and emphasize the value of the Junior Fair with patrons throughout the 12 days of the fair.

Meredith Oglesby of Hillsboro will be representing the FFA on this year’s Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board. As a second year Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board member and former 4-H, FFA and Junior Fair Board member in Highland County, Oglesby brings a large amount of experience. Her public speaking, organizational and leadership skills will be an asset to this year’s board. In addition, her livestock background and love for serving and interacting with people will ensure a successful fair.

Oglesby is the daughter of Tom and Lisa Oglesby and is a junior at The Ohio State University studying agricultural communication. On campus, she is involved with Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, Alpha Zeta Partners and Bucket & Dipper Junior Class Honorary.

The Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board, comprised of 17 members ages 16-19, comes together for two weeks of hard work, building enduring friendships and professional relationships along the way. Their personalities and experiences provide a youthful and fun perspective as they fill the roles of welcoming officials at livestock shows, performances, the daily parade and other exhibits. In addition, the Junior Fair Board members serve as Smokey Bear’s courteous assistants, friendly faces during family activities, customer service representatives and enthusiastic companions of the fair’s mascot, Butters D. Cow.

Their contributions to a successful Ohio State Fair are irreplaceable.

Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler said, “The Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board members are honored for their previous accomplishments and demonstration of leadership skills by being selected to serve on the Junior Fair Board. Through this experience, they will expand their leadership development and give back to the state of Ohio.”

The Ohio Expo Center will host the Ohio State Fair. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2018 Ohio State Fair will run July 25 to Aug. 5.

For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.

Submitted by Abby Motter, Ohio State Fair.

Oglesby https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Oglesby-Meredith-mug.jpg Oglesby