Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of July 9-15, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 240 911 calls, answered 140 requests for service, dispatched 113 fire and EMS runs, took 30 offense reports and investigated no traffic crashes.

On July 9 at 7:30 p.m. a Sorg Road resident returned home to find her door damaged from an attempted burglary. A deputy was dispatched to the scene to take an offense report and collect evidence.

At 9:43 a.m. on July 10 the sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary in the 6000 block of Golden D Lane. Someone entered the residence overnight and stole several items including tools, an air-conditioner and food. A deputy responded to the scene to collect evidence and take a report.

A deputy was dispatched to a Bridges Road residence at 12:14 a.m. on July 13 to investigate a burglary. The homeowner called the sheriff’s office after discovering the break in. Several items, including a television were taken.

The sheriff’s office received a breaking and entering complaint from a Rocklick Road residence at 9:53 a.m. on July 15. A deputy was dispatched to the scene where an offense report was taken.