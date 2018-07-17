Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 12

INCIDENT

At 8 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Jefferson Street reported an offense of criminal damaging.

July 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Stuart Elchert, 52, Greenfield was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Brittany Jones, 34, Greenfield was arrested for OVI.

INCIDENT

At 10:53 a.m., a report was received of an illegal burn on Blaine Street. Upon arrival of an officer it was determined to be an illegal dumping of trash. Stuart Elchert was arrested for receiving stolen property.

July 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Pamela Anderson, 67, Greenfield was arrested for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Jordan Scott, 20, Pleasant Plains, was arrested for an illegal u-turn.

Tabitha Holsinger was arrested for failure to appear.

July 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jake Ritcher, 35, Greenfield was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karen Jones, 24, Greenfield was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Michael Knuckles, 23, Fayetteville was arrested for receiving stolen property.

April Collins, 25, Greenfield was arrested for no operator’s license.

Levi Williams, 22, Greenfield was arrested for speed.

INCIDENT

At 9:29 a.m., a reported stolen vehicle from Washington Court House was observed in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner. Upon investigation, Michael Knuckles, 23, Fayetteville, and Karen Jones, 24, Wilmington, were arrested for receiving stolen property.