New Vienna man indicted for rape

A New Vienna man accused of raping an 8-year-old was among 18 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Jonathan Lee Harrison, 29, New Vienna, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, after allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl and having other sexual contact with her, according to court documents.

A law enforcement affidavit filed in the case says the activity occurred in June at a residence in New Vienna.

Harrison is incarcerated at the Highland County jail on a $75,000 bond, according to online records.

In another case, Derek Watkins, 27, Hillsboro, was indicted on two counts of attempted aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony, after he allegedly tried to break into two homes and bum-rushed a sheriff’s deputy while wielding a baseball bat, all the while on a days-long methamphetamine high in May, according to court documents.

According to a law enforcement affidavit, Watkins told police he had been using meth and other drugs for several days before trying to force his way into two homes on Maple Trail in Paint Township armed with a baseball bat.

Watkins could be overheard on one of the 911 calls saying, “Please help me, please help me, they are coming and I need help,” as he tried to gain entry into one of the homes, according to the affidavit.

When Watkins was later confronted by a sheriff’s deputy, he ran into a nearby yard, then turned around and began running toward the deputy, still carrying the baseball bat, according to the affidavit. The deputy drew his duty weapon and ordered Watkins to drop the baseball bat, and Watkins complied, the affidavit said.

While Watkins was being arrested, he claimed there was a violent altercation at his home, during which his father was fatally stabbed. The affidavit says no such incident occurred.

According to the affidavit, Watkins later admitted he tried to enter the homes, and told police he hoped the homeowners would forgive him.

Others indicted Tuesday were:

Brandon Leonard, 31, Wilmington, one count having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine and one count receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification, a component of a criminal indictment which lists property subject to forfeiture due to its involvement in a crime.

Aaron Stephens, 34, Greenfield, one count tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count theft, a fourth-degree felony.

Pearlee E. Newcomb, 31, Hillsboro, one count failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a fourth-degree felony.

Annie Ross, 50, Blanchester, three counts aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony, and three counts aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Curtis K. Gilbert, 60, Hillsboro, one count possession of cocaine and one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification.

Derrick A. Clarkson, 32, Felicity, one count possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification.

Corey Erbe, 18, Mt. Orab, one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Amanda Hester, 32, Bainbridge, one count breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Quentin Binegar, 42, Greenfield, one count receiving stolen property and one count identity fraud, fifth-degree felonies.

Nicki Ann Brown, 30, Martinsville, one count forgery and one count receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies.

Jonathan R. Sweeney, 35, one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Sweeney is currently incarcerated, according to online court records.

Roger Elliott, 51, Bainbridge, one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Joni Collett, 40, Batavia, one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

John Robert McCann, 22, Hillsboro, one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Brian Johnson, 35, Hillsboro, one count breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and one count theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Daron Wehrum, 41, Felicity, one count theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

