Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Justyn Noah Osborne, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Derik Craig Adams, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Nathaniel Matthew Chamblin, 24, of Hillsboro,w as arrested on a bench warrant.

Tyler Brett Hughes, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Tina Renee Hilterbran, 47, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Travis Van Frank, 36, of Hillsboro arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Hannah Zapf, 26, of West Union, was cited for a stop light violation.

ACCIDENT

At 1:28 p.m. a report was received of a traffic crash in the 100 block of East Main Street. After investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Carolyn Wait, of Hillsboro, was westbound in the 100 block of East Main Street when a vehicle operated by Christopher Reno, of Hillsboro, changed lanes into the lane occupied by Wait’s vehicle. As a result, the Reno vehicle struck the Wait vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

July 16

INCIDENT

The police department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Trenton Street in reference to a domestic dispute between a female and her grandson. After an officer’s investigation, it was found that the grandson had caused physical harm to his grandmother. The grandmother wished to file charges. The male, Charles Sparks III, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested and taken to the Highland County Jail. Sparks is being charged with domestic violence.

July 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jacob Jones, 19, of Wilmington, was arrested for possession of criminal tools and theft.

Nicholas Glaser, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for complicity.

INCIDENT

At 2:55 a.m., a report was received of a theft from a vehicle in the 100 block of West South Street. Officers responded and arrested Nicholas Glaser, of Hillsboro, and Jacob Jones, of Wilmington, and transported them to the Highland County Justice Center.

At 12:20 p.m., a report was received of a theft that occurred in the 100 block of East North Street.

ACCIDENT

At 11 a.m., the police department received a report of a crash in the 700 block of North High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Ruth Jolley, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on North High Street when she turned right abruptly and struck the front of Suburban Propane causing heavy damage to the vehicle and the building. Jolley was transported to the hospital by The Paint Creek Joint Fire/EMS District.

July 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Frey, 38, of Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.

Toby Wallzs, 47, of Cincinnati, was arrested for failure to appear.

Joshua Frederick, 33, of West Chester, was arrested for failure to appear.

Samual McLees, 30, of Leesburg, was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments.

Krista Leeth, 31, of Peebles, was arrested for attempted purchase of psuedoephedrine.

July 20, 2018

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Steve R. Eros, 30, of Springfield, domestic violence.

A 16-year-old female juvenile was charged with domestic violence.

Nathan Lamar Kinney, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Tracy L. Sowards, 45, of Peebles, was arrested on a bench warrant .