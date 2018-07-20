Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ellis Brewster, 45, Waverly was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

INCIDENTS

At 1:59 a.m., in the 700 block of Spring Street a report was taken for a stolen firearm.

At 5:13 p.m., in the 100 block of Jefferson Street a report was taken of male that was possibly intoxicated and was refusing to leave the premises. Ellis Brewster, of Waverly, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

July 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Clarissa Anderson, 39, Greenfield was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 10:54 p.m., in the 200 block of North Second Street a report was taken of a female appearing to be intoxicated was staggering in the middle of the roadway.

Upon arrival of officers it was determined that the female was intoxicated. Clarissa Anderson, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

July 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Parris Deleon, 27, Xenia, was arrested for driving under suspension.

Carolyn Price, 40, Bainbridge was arrested for a stop sign violation.

INCIDENT

At 6:45 a.m., in the 900 block of South Street a possible burglary was reported.