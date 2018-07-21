Shootings, fires, phone bills and draft quotas

As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1884, the Highland Weekly News reported a lengthy murder trial took up the whole week in Highland County’s “temple of justice.” The victim had been shot several times by another man as he was headed home from a saloon.

Pettit’s Eye Salve was advertised as “the best in use.” An advertisement for Thomas’ Eclectric Oil said “try it for earache, try it for headache, try it for toothache, try it for backache.”

The M.R. Orr store in the Masonic Temple in Hillsboro advertised trimmed hats for 50 cents, and untrimmed hats for 25 cents. “Come early to avoid the rush,” wrote the proprietor. “This is no humbug. I mean what I say.”

A horse pulling Jenkins’ meat wagon ran away on West Walnut Street, badly damaging the cart and slightly injuring the man who was driving. Arthur Jenkins was in the wagon, but escaped unhurt. The wagon had just been repainted and fixed up.

A man who was walking from New York to San Francisco on a $2,000 wager passed through Greenfield, Leesburg, New Lexington (present day Highland) and New Vienna.

Two men working on a barn north of Hillsboro were seriously injured after their scaffolding collapsed, dropping them 16 feet to the ground.

More than 400 pieces of farm machinery were destroyed when a fire broke out at the Newark Machine Co.

One of the earliest settlers in the county, John Bailey, died at his home in Penn Township at the age of 78. He and his parents had moved there in 1809. “The grim forest speedily disappeared before his sturdy blows and the fields began to blossom as the rose,” the article said. He was the father of 12 children.

This week in 1928, the Hillsboro News Herald reported a woman was accused of shooting a man in the leg with a shotgun. She claimed it was accidental, as she was shooting at English sparrows on her barn, and one of the shots glanced off the barn.

A “disastrous fire” in Winchester caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damage in the middle of town.

A local man’s hand was badly injured after it got caught in a saw at the Geyler Furniture Factory.

A Marshall man was charged with assault with intent to kill after he allegedly attacked another man with a hammer.

A thief who reportedly stole $90, two watches and a banjo from another man was nabbed in Bainbridge after being at large for some time.

Kroger advertised bread for nine cents, sugar for $6.40 – for a 100-pound bag – and butter for 52 cents.

Frank S. Ruble of Whiteoak Township and Walter Engle of Fairfield Township ran nearly identical ads campaigning for county commissioner in the Republican primary.

A 13-year-old girl fell from her pony after her little brother scared it. She suffered a compound fracture. “She is getting along as well as could be hoped for,” the paper said.

Men’s overalls were 99 cents at Caldwell in Hillsboro.

This week in 1951, the Hillsboro Press Gazette reported the Fayetteville Telephone Company requested approval from the Ohio Public Utilities Commission for raising its rates for 238 customers in the Highland County area. The change was set to bump private customers’ phone bills by $1.50.

Darrell Hottle, the county prosecutor, spoke to the Belfast farm veterans about deeds, mortgages and farm laws. “The program was very interesting,” the article said.

A New Vienna man was arrested and fined for having insufficient brakes on his car. He was driving on SR 73 north of Hillsboro.

The draft quota for Highland County was raised to 11 for the month of August.

The Colony Theatre, which advertised itself as “comfortably cool,” was showing “Cry of the Werewolf” starring Nina Foch and Stephen Crane, and “The Soul of a Monster” starring Rose Hobart and George Macready. The advertisement added, “Not for sisseys! If you can’t take it you’d better not see this program!”

Round steaks were advertised for 99 cents per pound at Kroger. Sliced bacon was 55 cents per pound. Pure lard was 21 cents per pound.

Crepe gowns or pajamas were on sale for $1.98 at United Department Stores.

This week in 1990, the Press Gazette reported public access TV had become available for Hillsboro residents. The programming was to be “local, non-commercial and community oriented.”

O. Ralph Overbeck was named superintendent of Fairfield Local Schools, replacing former superintendent Buddy Coffey. Overbeck came from Miami Trace.

Spare ribs were $1.79 per pound at Bob & Carl’s. Glazed donuts were $1.69 per dozen, Coke products were $4.99 and boneless shoulder roast was $1.99 per pound.

Water on the road caused an accident on SR 73. A vehicle driven by a Mt. Orab man ran off the right side of the road after hydroplaning, struck a ditch and ended up on an embankment. The vehicle was heavily damaged, but the driver was not hurt.

A log-raising event at the Highland House museum as part of the Festival of the Bells was called a “big success.”

The Highland County Quilt Club held its monthly meeting.

A full-size VHS camcorder was on sale for $499 at Radio Shack.

A look back at news items over the years