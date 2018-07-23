Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of July 16-22, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 286 911 calls, answered 129 requests for service, dispatched 108 fire and EMS runs, took 35 offense reports and investigated no traffic crashes.

On July 16 at 6:32 a.m., a business owner in the 6000 block of U.S. Route 50 called the sheriff’s office to report a break-in. A deputy was dispatched to the scene and an offense report was taken.

A citizen on Carnation Way called the sheriff’s office at 10:58 a.m. on July 16 to report a burglary. The caller’s camper had been entered sometime overnight and several items were missing. A deputy responded to the scene where an offense report was taken.

A deputy was dispatched to a Schoolhouse Road residence at 9:03 p.m. on July 17 after a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife. Both parties were interviewed by law enforcement, but neither wanted to pursue charges. Neither party showed any evidence of assault. The male half decided to leave for the remainder of the evening and no charges were filed.

The sheriff’s office received several calls at 6:45 p.m. on July 21 reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on SR 247. A deputy arrived on the scene to find the female half of the incident had already left on foot. The male half of the altercation alleged to have been assaulted and wished to file charges. Briana R. Blevins, 26, was located a short time later and arrested for one count of domestic violence.