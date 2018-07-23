One killed in Wilmington area crash

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Sunday, July 22 at approximately 10:29 a.m. on Airborne Road near SR 134 in Wilmington.

A 2003 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling northeast on Airborne Road driven by Angela Nace, 47, of Wilmington. It was also occupied by Janson Nace, 27, of Wilmington, Olivia Murray, 26, of Clarksville, and three juveniles also from Wilmington, according to the OSHP.

Janson Nace and Olivia Murray were not wearing a seatbelt and were ejected from the vehicle, the OSHP stated.

Janson Nace was pronounced dead at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington; Murray was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The OSHP earlier mistakenly reported that Murray had died, then later stated that was incorrect.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Mercury Mountaineer drove left of center, overcorrected to the right and overturned, the state patrol said.

Wilmington Fire and EMS, the Wilmington Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The patrol “reminds motorists that seat belts save lives. It’s simple — safety belts save lives and reduce injury in crashes. It is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your friends.”

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_OSP-patch.jpg