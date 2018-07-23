Greene Countrie Towne Festival a success

Despite what Greene Countrie Town Festival Committee Chairman Andrew Surritt described as a “gully washer” rain storm over the weekend, upwards of 7,000 people enjoyed Greenfield’s annual summer festival — both in the village streets and online, thanks to a social media video streaming service.

Surritt said on Monday that while Friday night’s entertainment, a concert by country music performer Shane Runion, had to be moved indoors to the McClain High School gymnasium, festivalgoers still seemed to enjoy the performance.

“The show must go on,” Surritt said. “It went off without a hitch.”

And other than some rain Saturday afternoon, the weather cooperated for much of the rest of the festival, he said.

Friday night’s entertainment was followed Saturday evening by Hard Day’s Night, a Beatles tribute band. Seven Mile Bluegrass performed Sunday.

Surritt said the headline concerts and some of the opening shows were broadcast on Facebook Live, which allows Facebook users to watch live streaming video posted by other users.

“We had well over 2,500 views on some of the videos,” Surritt said.

A highlight of the event was the queen’s parade, which was new to the festival this year. Katie Graham, who was named festival queen, rode on a float surrounded by attendants.

Another highlight of the festival was the Greenfield Rotary Club Auction, which funds the organization’s community service projects throughout the year. The auction at the festival remains one of the largest fundraisers for the Greenfield Rotary Club, Surritt said.

Surritt said coordinators will soon begin planning next year’s festival, which he hopes will include expanded rides and a craft show.

“We’re just now in the planning stages,” Surritt said, “but we’ll hopefully have more info next month.”

Surritt said those interested in updates can follow the Greene Countrie Towne Festival on Facebook at facebook.com/GreeneCountrieTowneFestival, or visit greenecountrietownefestival.org.

Surritt thanked vendors, performers, festival volunteers and community members for making the 2018 Greene Countrie Towne Festival memorable.

“I look forward to next year being another great year,” Surritt said.

The Greene Countrie Towne Festival began in 1967 as a car show, and later developed into a community festival with various attractions for local residents, according to its website. In the 1980s, the Greenfield Rotary Club began sponsoring the festivities, and the name was changed to the Wheels of Progress Festival. In 2011, coordinators changed the name back to the Greene Countrie Towne Festival.

From left, first attendant Cheyenne Watson, second attendant Courtney Dodds and Greene Countrie Towne Festival Queen Katie Graham wave to paradegoers at the Greene Countrie Towne Festival in Greenfield Sunday.

