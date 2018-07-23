Hillsboro weighing project options

Plans for new construction projects were discussed Monday during a special meeting of the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education.

Superintendent Tim Davis said the board met with representatives from Woolpert Inc., an architecture and engineering firm, to get some ideas about the costs and other logistics of adding an auditorium, or softball and baseball fields, to the high school/middle school campus.

The board also discussed placing artificial turf on Richards Memorial Field at the former school campus off West Main Street and on the soccer field at the new campus, but Davis said the chances of that happening are “slim to none” due to the costs.

As far as the other construction projects go, Davis said it will likely come down to the board deciding between an auditorium or baseball and softball fields.

“It’s going to have be one or the other right now,” Davis said. He said it is possible that once a project is selected, construction could start next fall with the project being completed in a couple years.

The superintendent said the board will meet with Woolpert representatives again in August and hopes to have its choice of plans narrowed down by October.

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education meets regularly at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the board offices on the former school campus.

School likely to decide between auditorium, baseball and softball fields