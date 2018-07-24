Juvenile kicked by horse near Leesburg flown to hospital

A juvenile was flown to Kettering Medical Center Tuesday afternoon with a suspected head injury after a horse kicked her repeatedly at a residence near Leesburg, authorities said.

Lt. John Michael of the Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District said the juvenile, whose identity was not released, was stable and responsive when she was evacuated by medical helicopter. First responders suspected she had head trauma, according to Michael.

Michael said the youth was working with the horse at a residence on Bridges Road when it kicked her “multiple times.” Michael said family members were present when the incident occurred.

Authorities were called to the scene at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to Michael.

Michael said it’s common for emergency workers to call for a medical helicopter if the patient has suspected head trauma.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_more-light-bars-2.jpg

Officials: Animal kicked juvenile ‘multiple times’