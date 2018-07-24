Hillsboro’s Kroger Klassic Car Show coming up

Classic cars from around the area will cruise to Hillsboro this weekend for the annual Kroger Klassic Car Show, an important fundraiser for the Highland County Fire Fighters Association.

The show, now in its 15th year, will be held Saturday, July 28 in the Hobart parking lot on North High Street, according to a news release from the firefighters association.

The registration fee will be $10 per car. Registration begins at noon and ends at 2 p.m., and awards will be given at about 4 p.m., according to the release.

This year, the association is coordinating with the Kroger Company’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program, the goal of which is to donate more than three billion meals to Americans by 2025, according to the Kroger website.

If participants bring two cans of food to donate, they will receive $1 off their entry fee, the release said, and if participants bring four cans, they can get $2 off their entry fee.

Hobart Relay for Life will supply food and drinks, and Pokeys DJ and Karaoke will provide tunes and car show trivia for prizes, according to the release.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a socket tool set.

Trophies will be awarded to the top 30 cars at the show.

In addition, there will be six special cup awards presented for the following categories:

• Best of Show, pre-1954.

• Best of Show, 1955 and up.

• Best Antique.

• Ladies Choice.

• Furthest Distance Traveled.

• Club Participation.

According to the release, the car show is one of the Highland County Fire Fighters Association’s primary fundraisers, providing the association with enough funding to provide training at no cost for all Highland County and member departments in both fire and emergency medical services continuing education programs.

Highland County Fire Fighters Association President Spencer Boone welcomed the public to come out and enjoy the show.

“We would also like to thank all our sponsors, and the Hobart Corporation for providing the facilities for the show,” Boone said in the release.

For more information on the car show, contact Scott Miller at 937-981-3394, ext. 831, or email questions to hcffa2008@yahoo.com.

Classic cars are shown at the Highland County Fire Fighters Association’s Kroger Klassic Car Show last year. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_fkroger-klassic.jpg Classic cars are shown at the Highland County Fire Fighters Association’s Kroger Klassic Car Show last year. Submitted photo

