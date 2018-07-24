‘The Frog and Club’ ready for business in Hillsboro

It started with four friends who all had restaurant backgrounds — and it became The Frog and Club, a new restaurant that opened about seven weeks ago at the Elks Lodge in Hillsboro.

The four friends are Doug Gall, Brad Calhoun and Avery Elliott, who run the kitchen, and Tim Richardson, who runs the front of the house.

“The bottom line is four friends came together to do something better and do it different,” Richardson said. “We want to make it not just about the food, but the atmosphere, too.”

The Frog and Club is open five days a week: Wednesday and Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features what Richardson called an across-the-board menu with featured steaks, including prime rib four nights a week, lobster, chicken, pasta, a kids menu, sandwiches, appetizers, soups and salads and more.

It also offers a bar with signature drinks and wine and beer selections.

“The bar is a compliment. We are not a bar. We are a restaurant with a bar,” Richardson said.

The restaurant has been completely redecorated in what Richardson described as an upscale look that includes artistic pieces from around the world. Mostly blues and jazz music plays in the background, although Richardson said live singing performances are available for birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.

“Sometimes when people walk in they gasp a little bit, and that’s really nice to see,” Richardson said.

There is no dress code and the restaurant is open to the public.

Elliott had culinary training in Jamaica and at one time owned a restaurant named Eat in Hillsboro. Gall’s family once owned the former Wooden Spoon in Hillsboro and ran the Elks restaurant about 30 years ago. Calhoun and his mother have operated several restaurants, most recently Calhoun’s in Greenfield, and Richardson started seven restaurants in California.

The Frog and Club can seat 80 to 85 people and also has a “green room,” which seats 10 to 12 and can be elegantly decorated for special occasions. Reservations are required well in advance for the green room. Reservations are currently not being accepted for the rest of the restaurant.

The restaurant also handles reservations for the large hall at the lodge.

It is located at 451 Danville Pike.

“Give us a try. We’ll work our butts off to make the experience of being here lovely,” Richardson said. “If you want a nice evening with great food, this is the place.”

The four partners running The Frog and Club are shown inside the restaurant at the Hillsboro Elks Lodge, from left, Doug Gall, Brad Calhoun, Every Elliott and Tim Richardson.

New restaurant is open at Hillsboro Elks Lodge