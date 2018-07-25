Strickland speaker at Highland County Democratic picnic

Ted Strickland will be the featured speaker when the Highland County Democratic Party holds its annual picnic Sunday, Aug. 5 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Am-Vets Park Banquet Center, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, in the Rocky Fork Lake area.

The former Ohio governor will speak on behalf of all the party’s state candidates, as well as Senator Sherrod Brown, Highland County Democratic Party Chairperson Dinah Phillips said in a news release.

“Many of you have asked, and yes, Frances will accompany him,” the news release said.

The party’s candidates for Court of Appeals, Marie Hoover and Valerie Gerlach, will be in attendance; as well as State Senate candidate Scott Dailey; and Justin Grimes, a state representative candidate.

Highland County Democratic commissioner candidate John Knauff, who will run against Republican incumbent Jeff Duncan in November, will speak about his candidacy; and whoever the Democratic Party selects to run in November against current Republican commissioner Gary Abernathy, who was appointed to fill Shane Wilkin’s term after he was appointed as a state representative, will also be in attendance.

The menu will include Ponderosa pulled pork and coleslaw, chips, dessert and drinks, all served by Bonnie and Jill Parr.

Donations will be accepted, but there is no charge for the event.

“Please bring your family, friends, neighbors and come join us for a fun-filled afternoon, get to meet your candidates, ask questions, and be entertained by our always lively auction,” the news release said.

Door prizes will be awarded to conclude the afternoon.

Annual event set for Aug. 5 at Am-Vets Park