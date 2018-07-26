Fairfield receives $100,000 for secondary transition

Fafirfield Loccal School Treasurer Mike Morrow and Mendy Hamilton, director of special education and school psychology, recently submitted a proposed innovative strategy to develop the college and career readiness of students with disabilities.

The Ohio Department of Education allocated $100,000 in fiscal year 2019 for 16 selective innovative sites to build capacity to improve secondary transition services across the state. This resource is allocated for one year.

According to Kim Monachino, director of the Office of Exceptional Children, 53 applications were submitted and Fairfield was one of the 16 selected.

Fairfield will be utilizing the funds to help better engage and support students with disabilities by helping identify their strengths and interests and providing them with the skills – or a plan for gaining them – they need to succeed in the workplace.

Work is essential to a livelihood, a sense of worth and accomplishment and overall life satisfaction. Unfortunately, a disproportionate number of students with disabilities or low academic performance do not go on to experience steady, satisfying or gainful employment. The Fairfield Local Schools will utilize this grant to give more focus, in both time and resources, to preparing students with disabilities for work or post-school life.

The treasurer and director will attend a meeting in September regarding implementation of the grant for the 2018-19 school year.

Submitted by Mike Morrow, treasurer, Fairfield Local School District.

