None injured in house fire near Buford

A home on SR 138 in the Buford area sustained fire and smoke damage Thursday, but no one was injured, authorities said.

Sardinia Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Young told The Times-Gazette that the fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen, where authorities believe the blaze began, and smoke damage to every room in the house, including the basement.

“The kitchen will have to be rebuilt,” Young said.

No one was home when the fire started, Young said. The fire department was alerted automatically by an alarm system.

Young said firefighters from the Sardinia Fire Department, Southern Highland Joint Fire District, Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District, and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District were able to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire was officially undetermined Thursday, Young said. Young added that there was no evidence indicating someone had left an appliance on.

Firefighters are shown at the scene of a house fire on SR 138 near Buford Thursday afternoon.

