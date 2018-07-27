Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has release the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Leon Trisdale, 60, of Hillsboro, citation for speed 49/35.

Carolyn Coletts, 88, of Hillsboro, citation for improper backing.

Thomas Bright, 78, of Hillsboro, citation for expired tags.

Carolyn Jones, 43, of Mt. Orab, arrested on a bench warrant.

Joshua Hall, 32, of Hillsboro, arrested on a bench warrant.

Chad Hibbs, 39, of New Vienna, citation for driving under suspension.

Aaron Senters, 25, of Hillsboro, citation for driving under suspension.

Tracey L. Beatty Jr., 36, of Hillsboro, citation for driving under suspension.

Dale E. Parker, 48, of Hillsboro, citation for failure to file registration.

Dwayne David Devine Jr., 25, of Hillsboro, arrested on a bench warrant.

John M. Merrick, 49, of Hillsboro, arrested on a bench warrant.

Tabitha Throckmorton, 23, of Hillsboro, arrested on a bench warrant.

Millard Baldwin, 43, of Hillsboro, arrested on a bench warrant.

Phillip R. Bowling, 40, of Sabina, two counts theft and two counts of criminal trespass.

Tracey L. Beatty, 36, of Hillsboro, criminal trespass.

July 11

INCIDENT

A resident of the 300 block of North West Street reported damage to a vehicle.

July 13

INCIDENT

At 6:20 p.m., the police department responded to the 100 block of East North Street after receiving a call reporting a spare tire to a trailer had been stolen. Upon officer arrival, it was found that the trailer had been raised and the lug nuts had been taken off and were laying in the driveway. The tire had been taken. A report was taken.

July 23

INCIDENTS

At 6:26 a.m., the police department responded to the 600 block of John Street to investigate an alarm activation. Upon officer arrival and through investigation, it was found that an unknown subject attempted to make entry into the business and left the scene prior officer arrival.

At 7 a.m., the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road in reference to a theft. It was found that a female had entered the business and placed several items of merchandise in a shopping cart and left the store without paying for any of the items. The female was apprehended and identified as Talia N. Osborne, 37, of New Vienna. Osborne was arrested and transported to the Highland County Jail. Osborne is being charged with theft and criminal trespass.

July 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jennifer Wuebold, of Cincinnati, was arrested for failure to appear.

Markeeta Hudson, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device.

INCIDENTS

A call was received of subjects arguing in the 1100 block of Northview Drive. After an officer’s investigation, Felicia Elliott was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to the Highland County Jail.

A call was received of a possible impaired driver in the are of North West Street and Fenner Avenue. Officers were able to locate Jason Baker who was arrested for OVI and failure to drive in marked lanes. He was transported to the Highland County Jail.

July 26

At 4:46 p.m., the police department responded to a single car crash in the 100 block of North High Street. Upon officer arrival, it was found that Dawn Jenk, 27, of Greenfield, operating a 2016 Toyota SUV, was attempting to back out of a parking space and struck a unoccupied 2015 Chevrolet SUV owned by Merchant’s Bank that was parked beside her. Minor damage was done to both vehicles.