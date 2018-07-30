Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 18

INCIDENT

At 11:31 a.m., the Hillsboro Police Department took a report from a female of money missing from her wallet. It was reported that while at a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road she had dropped her wallet and did not realize it until later. In the meantime, another individual picked up the wallet and kept it for a short time. When the wallet was turned in, it was missing money. The wallet was returned to the owner and this incident is under investigation.

ARRESTS AND CITATIONS

Richard Lukens, 69, Sinking Spring, was cited for failure to yield when turning left.

Brittany Long, 28, New Vienna, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Joshua Helterbrand, 36, Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

July 26

INCIDENT

At 11:53 a.m., the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of East Beech Street and North East Street. Upon officer arrival, it was found that Deborah Hunter-Fulton, 56, Pleasant Plain, operating a 2018 KIA, was stopped at a stop sign facing southbound when a 16-year-old Hillsboro male operating a 2008 Ford sedan, headed southbound behind Fulton, rear-ended Fulton’s vehicle. The juvenile advised his brakes were not working properly.

July 29

ARRESTS AND CITATIONS

Jeffrey Tolle was cited for no operator’s license.

Millard Baldwin Jr. was cited for driving under suspension.

Nathan Fowler was arrested for failure to appear.

Dwayne Carruth was cited for OVI, driving under suspension and no license plate light.

Junior Neal was arrested for two counts of theft.

Joshua Roland was arrested for failure to appear.