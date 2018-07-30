Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 24

INCIDENTS

At 12:51 a.m., officers responded to a possible overdose in the 600 block of South Street.

At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block Jefferson Street in reference to trespassing. Upon officer arrival, Derek Meyers, 37, Greenfield, Phillip Davis, 25, Chillicothe, Stacy Stonerock, 32, Greenfield and Mark Calhoun, 19, Washington Court House, were arrested.

ARRESTS AND CITATIONS

Billie May, 49, Greenfield was arrested for Driving under suspension.

Derek Meyers, 37, Greenfield was arrested for drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Davis, 25, Chillicothe was arrested for child endangerment, resisting arrest, a warrant for failure to appear and another warrant from Pickaway for failure to appear.

Stacey Stonerock, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest.

Mark Calhoun, 19, Washington Court House, was arrested for obstruction.

July 25

INCIDENTS

At 9:49 a.m. in the 600 block of Lafayette Street, officers responded to a report of a canine running at large in that area. Officers responded and observed a canine that appeared vicious as it charged the officer. The canine was euthanized.

At 7:37 p.m., officers responded to a possible overdose in the 800 block of South Street.

At 9:32 p.m., officers responded a domestic complaint in the 200 block of Edgewood. While at the residence, an officer observed a male subject known to have warrants inside a shed. Timothy Hiles, 48, Chillicothe, was arrested for the outstanding warrants as well as obstruction of official business.

ARRESTS AND CITATIONS

Richard Washburn, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Timothy Hiles, 48, Chillicothe, was arrested for obstruction of official business and a warrant from the Chillicothe Police Department for a probation violation.

David Louis, 19, Greenfield, was cited for operating a vehicle with no license.

Randy Smith, 53, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

Curtis Stodgel, 55, Frankfort, was arrested for theft and a warrant from Ross County for OVI.

Natoshia Nelson, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension.

July 26

INCIDENT

At 12:41 a.m., officers responded to a report of prowlers near a residence in the 500 block of Dickey Avenue. Upon officer arrival, no visible signs of any prowlers could be observed. David Bennett was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

At 8:56 p.m. officers observed a male subject known to have outstanding warrants on Fourth Street. After a small foot pursuit, Derek Myers was apprehended and arrested for resisting arrest and outstanding warrants.

ARRESTS AND CITATIONS

David Bennett, 45, Greenfield, furlough was revoked.

Edgar Bunch, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

A 16-year-old juvenile was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Shauna Mendenhall, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and failure to maintain control.

Derek Myers, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest, warrants for failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a court order.

July 27

INCIDENT

At 11:10 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the 600 block of Lyndon Avenue. Upon completion of the traffic stop, Dylan Rodgers, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

ARREST AND CITATIONS

Dylan Rodgers, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Kaleb Humphrey, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for complicity.

Mark Calhoun, 19, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

July 28

INCIDENT

At 8:51 p.m., officers responded to a report of vandalism in the 300 block of North Street. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a male subject was

intoxicated and that he had torn off a hand rail. Richard Scowden, 21, Greenfield, was arrested shortly after for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

ARRESTS AND CITATIONS

Richard Scowden, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.