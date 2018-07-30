Showing off new shades

Rhett Roman, left, was the winner of the Greenfield Lions Club raffle at the Greene Countrie Towne Festival. The prize was a gift basket including eye-related items and the Oakley sunglasses being modeled. Rhett is pictured with his dad, Charlie Roman. The Greenfield Lions Club also did free eye screenings during the festival. The club thanks everyone who stopped by its booth.

Rhett Roman, left, was the winner of the Greenfield Lions Club raffle at the Greene Countrie Towne Festival. The prize was a gift basket including eye-related items and the Oakley sunglasses being modeled. Rhett is pictured with his dad, Charlie Roman. The Greenfield Lions Club also did free eye screenings during the festival. The club thanks everyone who stopped by its booth. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_f-raffle-winner.jpg Rhett Roman, left, was the winner of the Greenfield Lions Club raffle at the Greene Countrie Towne Festival. The prize was a gift basket including eye-related items and the Oakley sunglasses being modeled. Rhett is pictured with his dad, Charlie Roman. The Greenfield Lions Club also did free eye screenings during the festival. The club thanks everyone who stopped by its booth. Submitted photo