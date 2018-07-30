Hillsboro Garden Club holds July meeting

Hillsboro Garden Club Vice President Shelly Rayburn called the July 24 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club to order with members standing for the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a rendition of “God Bless America” led by member Ed Davis.

Roll call showed 18 members present, three absent and one guest. The roll call question was “what lily-type flowers do you have?”

The gardening tip was: Dead-heading perennials will encourage longer bloom time. For heavy bloomers, cut the plant back by one third.

Carol Gorby explained her daylily arrangement. Ruth Anna Duff explained how to display a daylily specimen.

Opening the business meeting, the June meeting minutes were read and accepted. Treasurer Ruth Anna Duff reported on recent expenditures. One of the expenditures was for new carpeting in the upper deck area, which was being installed during the meeting.

District 16 Director Carol gave a report on regional news. Any email changes are to go to the membership chair. The Regional 16 Fall Convention will be held Oct. 11 at the Arts & Crafts building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. E & J School is coming up also. This instructs students in how to show flowers and use them in arrangements. The Ohio State Fair will have three flower shows. The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs will have a booth at the fair.

Carol thanked everyone who helped put baskets together for the 2018 state convention of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs held in June. Next year’s OAGC convention will be held July 18-20 at the Roberts Centre.

The Ways & Means Committee reported the club needs to raise funds.

In old business, Larry Moore reported on the lights to be installed. Carol Gorby asked about the dehumidifiers she is to purchase. Two thousand nineteen will mark the 90th year of existence of the Hillsboro Garden Club. Ideas to mark this anniversary are requested.

After a discussion about the upcoming Highland County Fair, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will held Aug. 28 in Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. We will prepare for the 2018 Highland County Fair, Sept. 1-8. Bring a friend!

Submitted by Jennifer West of the Hillsboro Garden Club.