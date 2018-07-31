Greenfield’s Nancy Baldwin an educator, role model, leader

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of three profiles on local women nominated for the Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14 in the atrium at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro.

Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame nominee Nancy Baldwin has spent a lifetime mentoring her students and filling their brains with health and science education, as well as “cooking from scratch” to feed the employees who work the fields of Baldwin Farms near Greenfield.

Baldwin, known to many as “Mom,” has inspired the soul and satisfied the stomach for the last 51 years, showing compassion and love by providing food and comfort for sick friends, church functions, or just because.

Those who know Baldwin admire her lasting contributions to local education, local families and the community that is Highland County, according to her nomination form.

A 1963 graduate of McClain High School, Baldwin attended Ohio State University and graduated in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in education from the College of Home Economics, minoring in Health Education.

From there, she earned her masters of education from Mount St. Joseph College and earned her permanent teaching certificate from the State of Ohio.

For two years, Baldwin was a teacher and advisor for the Hillsboro High School Future Homemakers of America, now known as Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

She then moved on to McClain High School in Greenfield, where she began developing family-oriented programs for her students.

Baldwin literally wrote the book at McClain, authoring its curriculum and teaching family living classes before retiring in 2002.

A year later, she was awarded the Outstanding McClain Teacher Award because of involvement in her students’ lives and the impact she had on their futures.

Retirement, however, did not bring with it a rocking chair. Today, she’s busier than ever.

Baldwin has led many community service projects with FCCLA at Hills and Dales, the Highland County Fair and many nursing homes throughout the county.

As the current president of the Hillsboro Garden Club, her many hours of service have included being their news reporter, serving as chairperson of the Highland County Flower Shows and receiving the Victor Rice Ohio State Award in 2011.

Baldwin has been a member and past president of the Greenfield Y-Gradale serving in many community service activities.

She is active in her church, having been the Vacation Bible School director at the Greenfield Church of Christ and teacher and activity leader at Greenfield’s Good Shepherd Church.

Baldwin has been married to her husband, Charles for 51 years, and both own and operate Baldwin Farms. She, her husband, and her son have managed the family enterprise since 1967.

Like all farmers, she is a jack of all trades with duties that include accounting, banking, parts pick-up, insurance coordinating, land rent management, soil testing, and much more.

But it’s not all work and no play for Baldwin, as one of her hobbies is playing the saxophone in the Arcadia Community Band in Arcadia, Fla. during the winter months.

She also performs at many retirement communities throughout the Sunshine State.

All things considered, Nancy Baldwin is a busy lady.

During spring planting and fall harvest, you’ll still see her bringing her legendary “made from scratch” meals out to the field in a Chevy truck.

Baldwin’s friends and co-workers alike readily admit that she not only plays a mean sax but also makes the best homemade yeast rolls in Highland County.

Baldwin https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_nancy-baldwin-mug.jpg Baldwin

