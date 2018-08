The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 25

INCIDENT

A business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road reported a theft.

July 30

INCIDENT

A resident of the 600 block of South West Street reported a theft of a motor vehicle.

ARRESTS AND CITATIONS

Joy Polstra, 49, Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Robert Stanforth, 73, Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.