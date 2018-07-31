Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
July 29
INCIDENT
At 2 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Fifth Street in reference to an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance at the residence. Upon arrival, the officer determined the suspect was Richard Scowden, 21, Greenfield being disorderly. Scowden was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.
July 30
INCIDENT
At 9:19 p.m., officers responded with local fire and EMS personnel to the 200 block of North Eleventh Street in reference to a possible overdose.