Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 29

INCIDENT

At 2 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Fifth Street in reference to an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance at the residence. Upon arrival, the officer determined the suspect was Richard Scowden, 21, Greenfield being disorderly. Scowden was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

July 30

INCIDENT

At 9:19 p.m., officers responded with local fire and EMS personnel to the 200 block of North Eleventh Street in reference to a possible overdose.